A downed tree is blocking a major Auckland road, causing damage to a light pole and trapping vehicles.

Police were alerted to the incident on Manukau Rd in Royal Oak, between the intersections with Symonds St and Lombardy Green, about 11.26am today.

Police said no injuries had been reported but the section of road was expected to be blocked for some time.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to take another route.”