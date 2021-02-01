Traffic into Auckland building up as holidaymakers return

Southbound traffic at the Puhoi tunnel. Photo / File

Traffic into New Zealand's biggest city is building up as holidaying Aucklanders return after the long weekend.

State highway 1 from Wellsford to Puhoi is seeing a more than 50 per cent travel time delay compared to free-flowing periods, according to real time NZTA information at 4.30pm today.

The travel agency has advised road users to consider using State highway 16 via Helensville for journeys from north of Wellsford.

NZTA projects traffic along this stretch to ease after 8pm.

Plan ahead for returning #HolidayTraffic TODAY (Mon 01 Feb) as road users head home following the long weekend. Be prepared for possible delays southbound between Wellsford and Puhoi from 9am-8:30pm. More here: https://t.co/mmPWe9sULU. ^MF pic.twitter.com/veR9GSUB0y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 31, 2021

There is congestion along state highway 1 from Bombay to Drury, with traffic backed up along State highway 2 to the Maramarua Golf Club at one point this afternoon.

State highway 16 from Kumeu to Brigham Creek Rd is also backed up.

NZTA is advising road users to expect delays today and to allow extra time for their journeys.