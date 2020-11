A section of Dominion Rd in Auckland is closed this morning due to a possible gas leak. Image / Google Maps

A suspected gas leak has closed a section of one of Auckland's busiest roads ahead of the morning rush hour.

Auckland Transport is warning motorists to be prepared for delays after Dominion Rd was closed between St Albans Ave and Grange Rd in Mt Eden at 6.20am.

DOMINION RD, MT EDEN – INCIDENT – 6:20AM

Due to a possible gas leak a section of Dominion Rd is now closed between St Albans Ave and Grange Rd in Mt Eden. Follow direction of contractors on-site and be prepared for delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/UDMEhdnqrg — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 19, 2020

Commuters are being warned to follow the direction of workers on site and be prepared for delays.