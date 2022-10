Motorists should expect delays on State Highway 18, after a crash blocked eastbound lanes on the motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland's Upper Harbour Motorway is blocking an eastbound lane.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted motorists of the crash, just after the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp, at 2.30pm.

Traffic has backed up about a kilometre to the Greenhithe Rd off-ramp according to Google Maps.

The transport agency is asking motorists to pass with care and expect delays.