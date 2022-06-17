Emergency services at the scene where a person has died after falling from an Auckland bridge. Photo / Kane Dickie

A person has died after falling from a bridge on to Auckland's State Highway 1.

Police are warning of delays into the evening for commuters trying to get out of central Auckland.

Initially the SH1 link to east and west was blocked, bringing southbound traffic to a gridlock.

SH16 Hobson St on-ramp westbound was also closed due to the death.

They were later reopened, with big delays expected.

FINAL UPDATE 4:40PM

All lanes are now OPEN again following an earlier Police Incident on the #SouthernMotorway. Expect delay as congestion eases through Spaghetti Junction. ^MF https://t.co/fstELvTrKh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 17, 2022

But now traffic heading north has been gridlocked by a series of crashes near the Highbrook Dr onramp.

NZTA said there were three seperate crashes causing delays int he area.

Emergency services are on-site.

"Pass the scene with care and expect delays."

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:10PM

Three separate crashes are causing delays for northbound traffic near the #SH1 Highbrook Dr on-ramp. Emergency services are on-site. Pass the scene with care and expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/4cZprQqCoT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 17, 2022

Earlier, Emergency services were called to the scene under the Hopetoun Bridge at 3.30pm today after the incident. The person who fell from the bridge later died, police said.

Drivers were being advised to follow the director of emergency services onsite and should expect delays, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said.

"Motorists are advised some affected lanes are expected to reopen around the scene as soon as possible. Police thank motorists in advance for their cooperation," a police spokesperson said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:50PM

Due to a Police incident the #SH1 Link to SH16 East and West is currently blocked. Follow direction of emergency services on-site and expect delays. Updates here: https://t.co/FjIsLH2Cj9. ^MF pic.twitter.com/jWbtfMvEpy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 17, 2022