Whānau learn the art of mirimiri (Māori massage) and romiromi at Te Rūnanga O Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, under the tutelage of Lydia Matenga.

For those with a keen interest in traditional and cultural approaches to health and wellbeing, rongoā Māori classes are kicking in at Te Rūnanga O Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa (former Turakina Māori Girls College) in Marton.

The classes led by Lydia Matenga already have 15 enrolled and a waiting list.

The programme, He Akoranga Rongoā Māori, is aimed at teaching traditional Māori methods of healing to help people support their whānau and wider community through mirimiri and romiromi (types of Māori massage).

Matenga has been practising rongoā Māori for more than 20 years.

The programme involves the history of rongoā Māori and the practical delivery of mirimiri and romiromi.

“It is the intergenerational sharing of knowledge passed down from our tīpuna to new generations which ensures that there will always be a safe and inclusive space to practise our taonga tuku iho (knowledge),” Matenga said.

Kuia Olive Bullock passed away in 2012, but left behind a kete of knowledge from yesteryear.

Matenga learned how to practise under Whanganui’s Olive Bullock who was an expert Māori healer and kaitohuora (founder) of Te Kopere O Raehina, a clinic dedicated to teaching the ancient knowledge of traditional healing.

Bullock was also committed to various indigenous healing programmes throughout New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the US.

Many Māori view health in a holistic way, incorporating spiritual, psychological, physical and family aspects.

The World Health Organisation advocates the inclusion of traditional healers in national health systems.

Common treatments for everyday ailments include plant remedies from rongoā rākau (native flora), mirimiri and prayer (karakia). Illness is treated by addressing aspects of health including spiritual, psychological, emotional, cultural, social, environmental, family and physical health.

More classes will commence over the year.

- This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air