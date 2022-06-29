Towering 16-story public housing complex for seniors coming to Manukau

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern visits Kainga Ora development in Mangere

A towering public housing complex for seniors will soon spring from a carpark in downtown Manukau, the Herald can reveal.

Kāinga Ora has put out feelers to the construction industry for the 16-story apartment project, to be built at 9 Osterley Way, a site currently occupied by an Auckland Council car park.

The plan is already receiving praise from the area's business association, eager for more people to live in the relatively sparsely populated Manukau Central area.

A overview written for prospective contractors as part of Kāinga Ora's procurement process said the 16-story apartment building will comprise 123 units.

The state housing agency's initial estimate is construction will cost somewhere in the order of $100m, including civil works.

The complex will tower 16 stories, making it among the tallest buildings in Manukau. Photo / Kāinga Ora

A Kāinga Ora spokeswoman said the 123 breaks down into 94 one-bedroom units, and 29 two-bedroom apartments intended for people requiring a live-in caregiver.

In addition to the apartment units, the project works will include "commercial and community spaces and a Kāinga Ora office space," the procurement overview said.

Other information provided for contractors said the "dedicated senior housing complex" will provide housing for people aged 55 and over.

The spokeswoman said the development was to provide secure and sustainable senior housing.

"All dwellings are designed to meet universal design requirements and a number of units will be designed to be fully accessible to meet the needs of our customers."

Its gross built area will be 15,578m2, with 631m2 of commercial space on the ground and lower ground floors, as well as a "resident community space".

The development will have a total of 24 car parks with provisions for electric cars and mobility scooters.

"Kāinga Ora are working through options to optimise tenant transport options including share car models, with the objective of reducing tenant transport costs and increasing access to vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

The site at 9 Osterley Way, pictured on Wednesday, is currently a council-owned car park. Photo NZ Herald / Alex Burton

Earlier this year, Auckland Council removed all minimum car parking requirements for housing developments.

Kāinga Ora expects works to start in the first quarter of 2023, with construction taking 21 months.

The Osterley Way site is on the north-western corner of the sprawling Westfield Manukau mall.

The state housing block for seniors will include commercial spaces on the ground floor. Photo Supplied / Kāinga Ora

It is a four-minute walk from the Manukau bus station and six minutes from the train station.

The spokeswoman said the top floor was designed as a large shared common space with 360-degree views across south Auckland, a winter garden and shared living and dining areas.

"The development also includes a landscaped garden at ground level, catering to the needs of any 'green fingers' as well as providing a green space to spend time with family and friends."

Many local and central government offices are within walking distance, as is the Manukau District Court and Counties Manukau police station.

The development has a fan in Business Manukau general manager Kerry Burridge.

"It's a good idea," says Burridge.

"We are very keen for more people to be living in our district. At last Census we only had 700-odd people in Manukau Central."

Business Manukau general manager Kerry Burridge believes the development is good news for south Auckland. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Burridge said businesses in downtown Manukau are also keen for more privately owned or rented apartments and student accommodation to support the area's large tertiary hub.

"Manukau is already the second-largest retail shopping area in Auckland after only the CBD.

"Our location is fantastic in terms of having three motorway on-off ramps, two train stations and the regional bus station."

Kāinga Ora has a number of other large-scale projects in the works across Auckland, but the Osterley Way development will be its largest in Manukau to date.

The agency has also knocked down the dilapidated state housing flats at 139 Greys Ave in the central city and is building a new complex on the site.

The new Greys Ave development, currently under construction, is set to be New Zealand's largest social housing apartment complex, its project manager said.

Of 276 units at least 200 will be state housing.

A resource consent for the Osterley Way project was lodged on May 18. It is a non-notified consent.