Two tourists pulled over for crossing the centre line last night told police they had just escaped a violent confrontation south of Dunedin.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said an American couple driving a Jucy rental vehicle were pulled over by police on State Highway 1 near Waihola at about 11.40pm.

The 64-year-old male driver and his 58-year-old female passenger told police they had been boxed in by two unidentified vehicles before making their escape.

The tourists told police after the two vehicles boxed them in, a man came up to their vehicle and kicked it.

He then opened the driver’s door and grabbed the driver by his top in an effort to pull him out of the vehicle.

The driver managed to close the door and drive off, crossing the centre line in doing so, he said.

Constable Turner said the incident could have been a case of road rage.

However, no further details were available.