Tourism Minister Stuart Nash and region's MP Damien O'Connor to meet struggling West Coast businesses

A vital face-to-face meeting for a community on its knees will get under way today.

Minister for Tourism Stuart Nash and West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor will meet business operators in Franz Josef on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair will discuss support options for a district starved of its main source of income - foreign tourists.

Glacier Country Helicopters chief Poppy Gordon said most importantly there needs to be funding for mental health support.

"It's not easy to ask for support but it was a thriving community where everyone was working and happy.

"It's just really hard to see everyone struggling and there's no other options really."

Gordon said it was not as simple as people packing up and moving away, as the town is their support network.

"There's a lot of people at breaking point down here and we don't have the skills to deal with that. A community needs to be saved."

She said she's also hoping businesses will be given some financial support until borders open again.

"Development West Coast and Glacier Country tourism, they've been working really diligently on not just putting our hand out, but we are actually quantifying the options."