Emma Twigg, Olympic gold medal winner in the women's single sculls, is up for Hawke's Bay sportsperson of the year. Photo / Photosport

Judges face some tough decisions in deciding the winners or winners of Hawke's Bay's top sports award from a range of finalists announced by Sports Hawke's Bay.

The Supreme Sports Award, for a year extended to 18 months because of the uncertainties of the Covid-19 era - which also saw the cancellation of many local, national and international events - has top contenders from at least three of the categories: the Senior Sportsperson of the Year, the Team of the Year, and the Coach of the Year.

Sportsperson of the Year finalists include Commonwealth Games rowing stars Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh.

Among the top teams are 2021 winner the Hawke's Bay Magpies Ranfurly Shield rugby squad, and cricket's minor associations Hawke Cup holders, the Hawke's Bay men's cricket squad, while coaches of the two teams are up for the honour of Coach of the Year.

Hockey player Olivia Shannon as Hawke's Bay Junior Sportsperson of the Year in 2019. She's now a finalist in the Senior category. Photo / NZME

Among other Senior Sportsperson of the Year finalists is Black Sticks New Zealand hockey representative Olivia Shannon, winner of the Hawke's Bay Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award in 2019.

More than 90 nominations were put before a judging panel to decide the finalists with winners to be announced at the annual awards dinner on October 29 at the Pettigrew Green Arena, Taradale.

There are 13 categories in the Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sports Awards, and of the 84 nominations 56 are finalists. The numbers and the fanfare are a far reach from the single-category Hawke's Bay Sportsman of the Year award, first held in 1966.

Finalists are:

Sportsground.co.nz Volunteer of the Year: John Rhodes (Triathlon and Parkrun); Robin Dodd (Various); Wim Barendsen (Canoe Polo).

Stirling Sports Sports Organisation of the Year: Athletics Hawke's Bay Gisborne; Canoe Polo Hawke's Bay; Hawke's Bay Blades (fencing); Hawke's Bay Hockey Association; Hawke's Bay Rugby Union.

Three Wise Birds Community Initiative of the Year: Central Hawke's Bay (Waka Takaro); Fairhaven School (I Deserve a Chance); Hastings District Council (Play Across Hastings); Hawke's Bay Fijian Sports Club; Triathlon Hawke's Bay (triathlon).

Brebner Print Official of the Year: Dan Waenga (rugby union referee); Jed Graham (canoe polo umpire); Nick Hogan (rugby union referee).

Petane Coach of the Year: Christie van Dyk (cricket); Mark Ozich and Josh Syms (rugby union); Richard Potts (athletics).

Zeelandt Grassroots Club of the Year: Bridge Pa Sports Club (rugby, netball, touch rugby); Hawke's Bay Indoor Cricket Club (cricket); Napier City Rovers (football); Porangahau Sports Club (rugby union, netball); Triathlon Hawke's Bay (triathlon).

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc Activating Te Matau a Maui: Adventure Wairoa (mountain biking, multisport, kayaking); Hawke's Bay Lead Basketball Kahungunu Poitūkohu Academy (poitūkohu); Ihaka Waerea (development programmes for girls); Jorian Tangaere, Raiha Huata, Whetumarama Paenga (netball, rugby union, basketball).

Kennedy Park Resort Napier Master Sportsperson of the Year: Still to be decided.

Glenn Cook Technologies Lifetime Contribution to Sport: Donald (Doc) McDonald (rowing); Ross Holden (broadcasting).

Rachael Knight Emerging Sportsperson: Damien Da Silva (kayak sprint); Daniel Brown (kayak sprint); Eva Goodisson (triathlon); Hannah Hunt (canoe polo); Karsen Vesty (athletics); Madeline Parker (rowing); Meaghan Broad(Canoe Polo); Oscar Mason (football); Parris Petera (netball); Rylan Noome (athletics).

EIT Junior Team of the Year: Athletics Hawke's Bay Gisborne Men U18 4x100m relay; Hawke's Bay Hockey U18 Women's; Hawke's Bay Rowing Club Novice Girls; Havelock North High School Senior A Girls canoe polo; Napier Boys' High School 1st XV rugby.

Tremains Senior Team of the Year: Hawke's Bay Indoor Cricket Club Premier Men; Hawke's Bay Magpies (rugby); Hawke's Bay Senior Men's (cricket); James Brott and Oscar Ruston (rowing).

Paladin Disabled Sportsperson of the Year: Guy Harrison (swimming, Golf); Lance Dustow (swimming).

Mediaworks Senior Sportsperson of the Year: Aimee Fisher (kayak racing); Emma Twigg (rowing); Kaitlin Cotter (hockey); Olivia Shannon (hockey); Sean Findlay (hockey); Tom Mackintosh (rowing).