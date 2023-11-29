Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has admitted to having a drinking problem. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listen live: Wellington City Councillor Nicola Young speaks to Mike Hosking at 7.15am

A Wellington City councillor has said Mayor Tory Whanau’s drinking problem, which she admitted to in a written statement to media, explains why she has been missing in action and they are concerned she might not be able to hold office.

In her statement, Whanau said she is getting “professional help” but hinted that video of another incident of drunken behaviour may be circulating in the public domain.

It’s understood the latest incident occurred at Wellington’s Havana Bar late in the afternoon of November 18, with media reports that she and another person were “visibly” intoxicated.

Councillor Tony Randle said the issue has a major effect on her ability to do her job.

He said Whanau cancelled a councillor-only meeting just weeks ago.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau holding a bottle of wine, in discussion with a waiter, outside The Old Quarter in June. Photo / Supplied

“I am sympathetic about Tory’s drinking problem, and it may explain her being increasingly distant from many councillors. But she has a huge job as mayor, especially when our city has so many major challenges,” said Randle.

“I am worried we will be making decisions about the city’s Long Term Plan and District Plan when the city’s leader is distracted by personal issues and not communicating with all councillors. Wellington will suffer.”

He said he hoped Whanau would be able to turn her personal life around, for the sake of herself and for all Wellingtonians.

Wellington City councillor Nicola Young will go on air with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning. She is expected to be questioned about the state the council is in and if Whanau should step down from mayor.

Havana Bar co-owner Potti Wagstaff told the Herald he was not aware of any incident and was celebrating his birthday that night with a bar full of guests.

Whanau and her friends were also in the bar enjoying themselves and having a laugh, he said.

”What anyone does under the roof of Havana stays under the roof. I’m sure she wasn’t on major duties and the stress she is under I would want a drink or five.”

Potti was concerned about the council focusing on fixing the city’s infrastructure.

”That’s all the common person wants and not vanity projects,

”Covid has reordered how we operate in the city and everything needs to be reassessed as of today.”

Whanau said that to her “great embarrassment and shame”, the latest incident seemed to have been recorded.

“I sought counsel from my friends, family and colleagues and have since sought professional help.

“I am not a career politician, and leadership positions in public office are not built for regular people who may have struggles with addiction, mental ill health, or any other illness that has stigma attached. We have seen this play out with career-ending moments from politicians across the political spectrum in recent times,” her statement read.

“I am a flawed person, but I care deeply about this city. I will continue to represent the hopes and aspirations of my local community and I will do so with the compassion and care of those around me and with the professional help required.

“I would like to say to others struggling with alcohol issues that you can seek help and still commit to your passions, work, family, friends in a way that is meaningful. We are complex, layered people and deserving of love.

“I would appreciate respect and care from the media whilst navigating this period of sobriety and professional support.”











