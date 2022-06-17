Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

'Top secret sell-off': Council sells stake in millions of dollars of land behind closed doors

8 minutes to read
Lorraine Moon, June Brown, and Trish Turney say Auckland Council has sold its share in their homes with no forewarning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Ben Leahy
Reporter, NZ Herald

Retirees say Auckland Council is attempting to sell its stake in millions of dollars of inner-city land in secret. Critics say it raises questions about local government transparency ahead of the mayoral elections. Ben Leahy

