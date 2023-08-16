Top Auckland schools on high alert after man attempts to lure young students

Two students from Baradene College of the Sacred Heart were targeted by a man attempting to lure them into his car yesterday

Two young students from a top East Auckland secondary school were the targets of a man who attempted to lure them into his car yesterday afternoon.

The incident has prompted the school and others in the surrounding area to urge parents to remind their children what to do in similar, dangerous situations.

Principal of Baradene College of the Sacred Heart Sandy Pasley said two students from her school were approached in the neighbouring areas of the school in Remuera.

Pasley said the students were “very young” and the situation is “very worrying”.

“The school will certainly be reinforcing what to do in circumstances that could cause a danger to the students in our level assemblies,” Pasley said.

Pasley sent out an email to families urging them to reiterate to their daughters what to do when they are approached by strangers.

“We don’t frighten the children because I think it’s really important that they’re not scared but that they are aware and alert and have got good strategies in place from the families to know what to do

“I just hope that that they were isolated incidents and, and no other students are approached.”

Both the girls with their families have reported the incident to the police.

Pasley also notified other schools in the area, including Saint Kentigern Girls’ School and Saint Kentigern Preschool.

Saint Kentigern Girls’ School principal Juliet Small sent an email to parents, explaining the girl’s experience was “unpleasant and has been reported to the police”.

“It is a timely reminder for parents to please speak to their daughters about dangers such as these,” the email said.

“We will be speaking to the students as well.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.
















