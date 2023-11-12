A top Auckland school is mourning the loss of one its students.

A top Auckland school is mourning the loss of one its students.

A top Auckland school is grieving the unexpected death of a stand-out senior pupil who was due to be named as a prefect.

The year 12 pupil died suddenly from a medical condition last week which the school said was a stroke.

Family and the boy’s school friends and teachers this morning farewelled him in a heartfelt funeral.

In a tribute, the school described the 16-year-old as a wonderful young man, an exceptional violin player, highly motivated, intelligent and was known to give up his own time to volunteer for community and school projects.

“He showed great leadership and achieved considerable success.”

The school was due to announce his appointment as a 2024 head student this week at its annual prizegiving.

The boy was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning after having a suspected stroke at home.

He died in hospital on Thursday.

The school said counsellors would be available at school to support students who may need it this week.

“Please keep [the boy’s] family and friends in your thoughts and prayers this weekend.”

A teacher left a heartfelt tribute to him online and sent his family love.

“[He] was an incredible, passionate, dedicated, talented and hard-working young man.

“One of the most talented and inspiring music students I have ever met.

“It has been an honour teaching him this past year and watching him grow, flourish and achieve every goal he set for himself.”

The Ministry of Education Hautū (leader) for Te Tai Raro (North) Isabel Evans said: ”Our thoughts are with the family and the school community at this time. We have talked to the principal, including offering support for the school’s plan as needed.”

The teen’s funeral service was held at Dil’s Funeral Services in Albany.







