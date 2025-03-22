Advertisement
Tongariro National Park death: Rāhui in place after man dies on famous New Zealand tramping route

  • A rāhui is in place on the Tongariro Crossing after a man in his 50s died.
  • Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful; his death will be referred to the coroner.
  • The crossing will reopen at 6am on March 26; alternative routes are advised.

A rāhui is in place covering the Tongariro Crossing following the death of a man on the track today.

The man, in his 50s, collapsed while traversing the crossing.

Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died a short time later.

Bay of Plenty Police Search and Rescue senior constable Barry Shepherd thanked those who were walking on the track and rushed to the man’s assistance.

“Including trained medical staff, you are a great group of people. Police also extend their gratitude to our partner agency, the Department of Conservation, and tangata whenua, Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, for their support and swift response during this difficult time.”

Shepherd said police would like to extend their condolences to the family of the deceased, especially a relative who was with him at the time.

“This is an incredibly tough day for the family and has had an impact on everyone involved.”

Under the guidance and tikanga of Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, a karakia has taken place alongside the man’s relative and everyone who assisted.

“The Tongariro Crossing will be closed with the rāhui in place from today and will reopen at 6am Wednesday, March 26.”

Members of the public are asked to consider alternative walking routes during this time.

The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.

