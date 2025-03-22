- A rāhui is in place on the Tongariro Crossing after a man in his 50s died.
- Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful; his death will be referred to the coroner.
- The crossing will reopen at 6am on March 26; alternative routes are advised.
A rāhui is in place covering the Tongariro Crossing following the death of a man on the track today.
The man, in his 50s, collapsed while traversing the crossing.
Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died a short time later.
Bay of Plenty Police Search and Rescue senior constable Barry Shepherd thanked those who were walking on the track and rushed to the man’s assistance.