“For now it will be residents only, that means people who run businesses from their properties cannot have clients or customers on site.”

Overnight, Fire and Emergency’s specialist drone crew planned to use thermal imaging to detect hotspots around the perimeter of the fireground.

Dravitzki said the bulk of the work from Fire and Emergency today will be on the ground targeting those areas, with aircraft providing support when needed.

Fire and Emergency have planned to focus on battling the fire on the ground with support from aircraft. Photo / Mike Scott

“The focus is now on hard physical work on the ground and we expect to be here for several days,” Dravitzki said.

“We are very mindful that another change in the weather could alter the situation and lead to a resurgence of fire activity, so we are planning for all contingencies.”

Iwi, the Department of Conservation and councils are in discussions about the next steps to manage the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Police checkpoints are present 24/7 on the SH47 and 48 intersection, and the SH47 and 46 intersection to make sure only residents are returning home to look after their land and belongings.

Te Ngaehe Wanikau, Māori tumuaki for the Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro people, said a restorative rāhui has been placed on the affected area for 10 years.

This means people who are part of the restoration of Tongariro and other sites impacted by the fire can operate freely within that area, but it can’t be used for commercial purposes until the restoration is finished.

Ruapehu District mayor Weston Kirton said the council are keen to welcome people back despite the Department of Conservation confirming it does not know when the Alpine Crossing facilities will open again.

“We are open for business and we will be continuing with our activities in and around this area,” Kirton said.

“Once the roads are open, once the rāhui is lifted, then we’ll make sure that our community is bouncing back, economically and also environmentally.”