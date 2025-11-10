Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tongariro National Park fire: Hotspots monitored after rain brings relief

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

‘It will put a few people off’: Tongariro shuttle boss counts cost of fire. Video / Mike Scott

Nearly 3000 hectares of Tongariro National Park have been lost after raging fires that started on Saturday left scorched earth in their wake.

The blaze closed State Highway 47 and triggered evacuations of about 120 people, including hikers and local residents.

However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand district commander

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save