Tongariro National Park fire: Firefighters recall ‘Armageddon’ blaze

Karina Cooper
News Director·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

The National Park Volunteer Fire Brigade pictured after a long day helping to bring the Tongariro blaze under control. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

National Park fire chief Marilla Swift says there was no way the four firefighters from her brigade who were first to face the blaze in Tongariro could have foreseen the devastation that would unravel.

“You see it when it’s small and you can’t imagine that within just a couple of

