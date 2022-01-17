Delayed discussions see Northland stuck in red, significant damage and first death reported in Tonga and Brian Tamaki spends his first night in the cells in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An RNZAF Hercules aid flight that was due to fly out to Tonga today has been delayed due to ash on the main runway.

The C-130 Hercules was on standby to leave for the island kingdom some time today following the devastating damage caused after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano and subsequent tsunami early on Saturday evening.

However, a spokesman for the NZ Defence Force confirmed this morning that that is now delayed until tomorrow or Thursday because of ash on the main runway of the island of Tongatapu.

"An air drop option was considered, but was not the preference of the Tongan authorities," he told the Herald this morning.

The delay means vital aid supplies from New Zealand could take two days to arrive in Tonga.

Royal NZ Navy ships are also being readied to deploy, but an update on whether or not that will happen today is expected to be released later on, the spokesman said.

An RNZAF New Zealand Airforce P3 Orion in Auckland yesterday before leaving for Tonga. Photo / RNZDF

Yesterday, authorities said those ships may be deployed ahead of a formal request for assistance from Tongan officials - given the distance to the islands.

"Further military flights are also possible to transport relief supplies and personnel as required," a statement from the Defence Force said.

An RNZAF P-2K2 Orion aircraft was sent to Tonga early yesterday. The crew surveyed the area to determine the damage caused by the eruption and subsequent tsunami.

The aircraft did not land and arrived back in Auckland yesterday evening.