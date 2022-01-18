A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

Tongan officials have released their first update on the situation on the ground in the island kingdom - revealing just how devastating the weekend's volcanic eruption and tsunami were.

The Tongan Government put out a media release late last night, calling the events on Saturday evening an "unprecedented disaster".

"As a result of the eruption, a volcanic mushroom plume was released reaching the stratosphere and extending radially covering all Tonga islands, generating tsunami waves rising up to 15 metres, hitting the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ʻEua and Haʻapai Islands," the statement read.

Officials confirmed three deaths have been reported and there is also a number of people injured.

The first fatality reported was British woman Angela Glover, who ran an animal rescue charity and tattoo business with her husband James on the main island of Tongatapu.

The 50-year-old and her husband were well known and loved by locals. The couple had returned to a property they were house-sitting when they were swept away in the tsunami.

Glover's husband James, who held on to a tree, survived. His wife's body was later found.

Images from the RNZAF's P-3K2 Orion aircraft show the aftermath of the volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga. Photo / NZDF

The other two people killed were a 65-year-old woman from Mango Island and a 49-year-old man from Nomuka Island, the statement said.

Tonga's maritime force deployed a patrol vessel the day after the eruption and first responders included a health team and other experts sent to the 'Otumu'omu'a group in the group of islands of Ha'apai.

Severe damage on outer islands - all homes on Mango Island destroyed

Crew members were equipped with some relief items including water, food and tents.

Due to what was described as "the severity" of the damages seen there, the patrol vessel was deployed again yesterday with another health team, additional resources and emergency responders to Mango, Fonoifua and Nomuka islands.

"The first consignment is headed for these islands as all houses were destroyed on Mango island; only two houses remain on Fonoifua island with extensive damage on Nomuka island," the media release said.

FIRST OFFICIAL UPDATE FOLLOWING THE VOLCANIC ERUPTION FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF TONGA 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/fX3KPlKx2E — Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga (@ConsulateKoT) January 18, 2022

Water supplies, communications infrastructure and sea transport are also affected.

In a late night social media post yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she could only imagine the anxiety people were feeling for family in Tonga, and New Zealand would be doing all it could to support the relief efforts.

Two Royal New Zealand Navy ships have been sent to Tonga with water, aid and specialist equipment.