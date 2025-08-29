The hunt for Tom Phillips and his three kids is capturing the interest of audiences around the world, with news of the fugitive father’s latest sighting going global.
Police yesterday released CCTV footage they believe shows Phillips and one of his kids breaking into the Piopio Superette before escaping ona quad bike early Wednesday – the first public sighting of the missing family since pig hunters filmed all four walking through Marokopa farmland 10 months ago.
Phillips has been on the run with Jayda, Maverick and Ember – now aged 12, 10 and 9 – since disappearing from the family farm in the remote south-west Waikato settlement of Marokopa in December 2021.
International media also reported the questions – and concerns – of police.
Police have previously said they believed Phillips had assistance from other people, but were now “considering what this burglary actually means”, the BBC reported of comments made by Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders at a media conference in Hamilton yesterday.
“It’s like every day [I’m] grieving ... the loss of three childhoods, the loss of innocence, the loss of my babies, they deserve better.”
International publications such as People Magazine similarly zeroed in on the impact of Phillips’ actions on his wider family, repeating the pleas made earlier this month by his sister Rozzi Phillips for her brother to come home.
“Maybe he’s going to see this”, she told Stuff’s Paddy Gower Has Issues show.
“And maybe he’s going to get to see that he can come home, and that we are here for him, and it might just be okay.”
