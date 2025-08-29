Several major international news organisations, including CNN, CBS, Sky News UK, BBC, The Guardian, ABC and the Sydney Morning Herald alerted their audiences to the latest in the long-running saga.

Police had released CCTV footage “believed to show a fugitive father who has been on the run with his three children in the remote wilderness for nearly four years”, CNN reported.

International media also reported the questions – and concerns – of police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders speaks to media about a potential sighting of fugutive father Tom Phillips - and one of his kids - in CCTV footage of a retail burglary in rural Waikato. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have previously said they believed Phillips had assistance from other people, but were now “considering what this burglary actually means”, the BBC reported of comments made by Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders at a media conference in Hamilton yesterday.

“Does it mean that he’s potentially had a falling out with who’s helping him? Or is he just that brazen and confident that he’s quite happy to come out at night and commit a burglary?”

But the British public broadcasting giant, as with other international media, also noted the key consideration for police.

“At the heart of this are three children who have been away from their home for four years,” Saunders said.

“Their wellbeing is our main focus.”

Cat pictured with her children, from left, Maverick, Ember and Jayda Phillips before all three disappeared with their father Tom Phillips almost four years ago.

Last year, the children’s mum Cat spoke to the Herald about her heartbreak since Jayda, Maverick and Ember were taken.

“It’s like every day [I’m] grieving ... the loss of three childhoods, the loss of innocence, the loss of my babies, they deserve better.”

Tom Phillips has been on the run with his three kids for almost four years.

International publications such as People Magazine similarly zeroed in on the impact of Phillips’ actions on his wider family, repeating the pleas made earlier this month by his sister Rozzi Phillips for her brother to come home.

“Maybe he’s going to see this”, she told Stuff’s Paddy Gower Has Issues show.

“And maybe he’s going to get to see that he can come home, and that we are here for him, and it might just be okay.”

