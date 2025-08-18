His immediate family have refused to give interviews for almost four years .
In a heartfelt plea, Rozzi reiterated that the family was still willing to help him.
“You’re very special to me. You’re my friend, as well as my brother, and I love you, and it’s okay.”
Phillips and the children were last seen in October 2024, when they were filmed by two pig hunters walking through Marokopa farmland.
This winter marks the family’s fourth in Waikato’s King Country bush.
Rozzi told Stuff her brother was an experienced outdoorsman, having completed a six-month outdoor survival programme as a teenager.
She believed those skills will have enabled him to construct a “nest” for the family, saying she didn’t think “he would have the children suffering”.
Jayda, Maverick and Ember were aged 8, 7 and 5 at the time they went into hiding.
The aunt addressed her missing nieces and nephew, who will now be aged 11, 10, and 8.
“You’re important to me and our wider family and I’d love to see you again and be part of your lives again.”
Rozzi also read out a letter to Tom “from a mother’s heart”, penned by their mother, Julia.
“I feel really sad that you thought you had to do this. Not considering how much we love you and can support you.”
The note illustrates the grandmother’s pain at being separated from Tom and the children.
“Every day I wake up and hope that today will be the day that you will come home.”
Police believe Phillips is being assisted in evading discovery and is probably receiving supplies from the outside world.
As of June 2024, there is an $80,000 reward for information about the family’s whereabouts.