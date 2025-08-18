The family of Tom Phillips have broken their silence, saying they wake every day hoping he will return with his three children and have nothing but love for him.

In an appearance on Paddy Gower Has Issues, Phillips’ sister also believed the children, Jayda, Maverick, and Ember, were safe and would not be suffering living in the wilderness.

Rozzi said the family wanted to communicate their support to her missing fugitive brother who disappeared for the first time with his children four years ago.

“Maybe he’s going to see this, and maybe he’s going to get to see that he can come home, and that we are here for him, and it might just be okay.”

Phillips and his three children disappeared from the Marokopa family farm in December 2021.