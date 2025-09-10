Michael Atkinson, a former Australian Defence Force pilot who has appeared on Alone Australia, said a quad bike wouldn’t be that hard to keep going, especially with the parts Phillips appeared to have available.
Atkinson said the vehicle would help him to “service different areas”, and it’s possible the father of three had animals somewhere.
“It makes sense not to have them next to your living area because it would be easier for you to be located.
“Animals have a larger footprint, you can smell them, they tend to eat out grass, so they would be more visible via an aerial search.”
Atkinson also suggested the quad would be useful for hunting, allowing Phillips to conserve energy and access a wide area to hunt and fish. The grain found on the vehicle could be used as an effective bait for game.
A second quadbike was found in the dense Waikato bush at the makeshift campsite.
Atkinson told the Herald the camp was designed to be hard to find from the air because much of the camouflage was on top of the shelter.
“[The camp] is on a steep hillside, that’s not a very comfortable place to camp, but if you want to avoid being found, it’s the best place to camp because people naturally walk along creek lines and ridge lines.
“No one likes to walk on the side of a ridge line, so that’s the best place to be. So he’s taken a hit, I would say, on the comfort of his camp by picking a place that gets frequented a lot less, and that’s why it’s on a steep hillside.
“If you’re doing an aerial search, you tend to focus on things like ridge lines and creeks. You don’t tend to just look on a random, run-of-the-mill, slopey piece of ground. You can see ... he’s been smart and left a lot of green vegetation.”