Tom Phillips: How the fugitive father and children lived in bush for almost four years

By &
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Children's commissioner Claire Achmad provides detail on the next steps for Tom Phillips children following four years in the bush.

Newly released images of one of the campsites Tom Phillips and his children lived in provide a glimpse into how they survived in the rugged bush for almost four years.

Survival experts told the Herald the biggest asset he had at his disposal was quad bikes, allowing for greater access

