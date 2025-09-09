Phillips was finally cornered on the red quad bike with one of his children after a burglary at a PGG Wrightson farm supplies store in Piopio.

The quad bike Tom Phillips used in his getaway was removed from the scene on Tuesday evening.

Police then set spikes at the intersection of Te Anga and Waipuna Rds.

Several minutes later, the quad bike ran over the spikes and came to a stop shortly after.

The incident escalated into an armed standoff with police, which ended in Phillips’ death. A police officer was also critically injured.

Monday morning's drama began after it was reported the PGG Wrightson store in Piopio had been broken into. Photo / Mike Scott

What is on Tom Phillips’ quad bike?

Pictured on the bike were multiple boxes of John Bull brand shoes, which are sold for up to $379 on the PGG Wrightson website.

Red Band brand gumboots were also seen on the vehicle and can cost close to $90 from PGG Wrightson.

Similar bags of animal maize feed seen on the quad bike sell for around $26 each for a 20kg bag from the same retailer.

A Mitre 10-branded bucket can also be seen on the side footrest of the red quad bike.

An image from the scene yesterday showed the PGG Wrightson store in Piopio had been taped off. The store was targeted around 3.30am Monday.

PGG Wrightson’s chief executive Stephen Guerin said the company had a “limited number of facts” and noted police have full control of the site while they investigate.

The last believed sighting of the runaway dad before Monday was the end of August during a separate suspected burglary.

The fugitive father was accused of committing a string of serious criminal offences while at large.

