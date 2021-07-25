Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hayden Wilde's ecstatic family watches bronze win from Whakatāne fishing club

Bronze for Wilde! NZ's first medal of the Tokyo Games. Video / Sky / TVNZ

Hayden Wilde's family was "ecstatic" watching him bring home New Zealand's first medal of the games from Whakatāne this morning.

Wilde, the Whakatāne athlete who now calls Tauranga home, has taken out bronze in the men's triathlon in Tokyo.

While Wilde stood on the Olympic podium, his family were cheering him on from the bar at the Whakatane Sportfishing Club.

Wilde's brother Hamish Wilde took a break from the celebrations to speak to the Bay of Plenty Times.

"We're pretty ecstatic, pretty proud," Hamish said.

"Everything's still sinking in. It's a heck of a moment."

Hamish said the bronze was a great achievement for Wilde after five years of hard work.

"For people who don't know my brother, he only picked up triathlon five years ago. First he worked a part-time job on the side. Then he made it a fulltime commitment."

Hamish said his brother worked hard all the time, even on Christmas day.

"This medal isn't something that's just been given to him. He's earned it. He's worked hard for it."

Hamish said he was looking forward to having a couple of beers to celebrate the win.

Hayden Wilde won the Surfbreaker Triathlon in 2019. Photo / File

A stunning run leg from the 23-year-old Wilde saw him continue New Zealand's fine tradition in the sport, becoming the third New Zealander to win an Olympic medal behind Hamish Carter (gold in Athens) and Bevan Docherty (silver in Athens, bronze in Beijing).

Wilde looked comfortable and a live chance for gold until the Norwegian, to the shock seemingly of himself, put in an epic burst to claim victory in 1h 45m 04s, with Yee second and a delighted Wilde 20s behind.

An emotional Wilde dedicated the win to his dad.

"He died 12 years ago and never got to see me race," he said.

Wilde said he never panicked when back in the bike leg.

"I had to keep composed and bring it back. I was lucky to miss a crash."

Wilde's prowess on the run was never in question. He has raced track campaigns, which culminated in winning the 5000m at last year's track and field nationals, to prepare for the tactical nous he'd need in an event that more often than not boils down to a 10km foot race.

He was familiar with the course, too, having finished in the same position at a test event in Tokyo two years ago.