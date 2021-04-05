Toddler death brings Easter road toll to eight - worst in last decade

A toddler died at Starship Hospital two days after a crash. Photo / File

A tragic death of a toddler brings this year's Easter road toll to eight, the deadliest in the past decade.

The 14-month-old died at Starship Hospital on Sunday after a crash near the child's home in Mt Wellington, Auckland on Good Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the toddler was hit by a vehicle "right outside" their home and an investigation was ongoing.

"We are supporting the child's family at this extremely difficult time," a police spokesperson told Stuff.

On Sunday, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a car north of Te Kao, on Far North Road or State Highway 1.

At the other end of the North Island, a driver died from their injuries in hospital after hitting a power pole on Tasman Rd in Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast, around 9.30pm Saturday night.

In nearby Wellington 30 minutes later, a male pedestrian died after being hit by a bus on Taranaki St.

Police spent the night examining the scene and the road didn't reopen until shortly after 7am on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said it was "quite a significant" crash scene in terms of the size of the area and it took some time to process.

A Greater Wellington Regional Council spokesperson confirmed the vehicle involved was a Metlink bus, but said they could not provide further details as the matter was with police.

Earlier on Saturday, a motorcycle and a car collided at Waimangu, south of Rotorua.

One person was killed and another injured in the collision on SH38 at the intersection with Okaro Rd about 11am.

On Good Friday, Tauranga local Kellie Jane Greer, 49, died from a two-car crash at an intersection of State Highway 30 and 32 near Whakamaru. Greer was the driver of one of the vehicles.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the crash at the intersection at midday.

On Thursday evening, a man was killed on SH2 at Mangatawhiri, 60km south of Auckland.

He was Kalam Safari Watkin-Mamode, 22, who lived at Mangatawhiri.

About 90 minutes earlier on Thursday, at 8pm, a person was killed in a crash involving a truck and a car on SH27 in the Waikato settlement of Kaihere.

Three others received moderate injuries in the crash.

In South Auckland on Sunday, one person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition after a single-car crash in Papakura.

Emergency services responded to the crash on the intersection of Liverpool St and Settlement Rd around 2.30pm.

Last year when no fatalities were recorded over the Easter break while the country was in level 4 lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In 2019, the New Zealand Easter road toll was four.