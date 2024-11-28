A three-vehicle crash near Tīrau, caused by a vehicle crossing the centre line, killed one person and injured 14 others.
Emergency services, including five rescue helicopters, transported the injured to hospitals in Waikato, Rotorua, Tauranga and Auckland.
Police are investigating the crash, which is the second in six months in the Waikato region involving a passing lane without a median barrier.
Early indications suggest a vehicle crossing the centre line resulted in a three-vehicle crash near Tīrau that claimed one life and put 14 others in hospital.
Emergency services were called to the horrific scene at Piarere on State Highway 1 at 2pm on Wednesday, after a bus load of foreign tourists and two other vehicles collided on a northbound passing lane.
The DNZ Travel bus was carrying 11 tourists and a driver.
Northern Rescue said in a statement that both Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters airlifted a man in his 40s and a teenager to Auckland City Hospital.
Five rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene including two from Auckland, one from Taupō, and one from Waikato.
They joined the Eastland Rescue Helicopter from Tairāwhiti, which was first to arrive after being diverted mid-return flight from Hamilton.
The Eastland rescue chopper said it flew a patient in a critical condition to Waikato Hospital.
Another two patients were also flown to Hamilton.
In total, St John responded with seven ambulances and rapid response units.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police and the Serious Crash Unit were also at the scene and the road was closed until 9pm to enable a scene examination.
Taupō road policing manager senior sergeant Fane Troy said several of the injured had been discharged from hospital on Thursday morning and police were collecting statements from them, along with evidence to establish the cause of the crash.
“Early indications are that we have had a vehicle cross the centre line. The reason for that is uncertain. That is part of our investigation, to determine why that has happened.”
Troy earlier said the straight stretch of road was not a blackspot. The weather conditions were also fine and clear.