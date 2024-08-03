Tairāwhiti farmers get the opportunity this month to learn more about buying a better ram - like these guys from Te Ruanui Poll Dorsets - in a workshop run by Beef + Lamb NZ at Ngatapa.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand will run a Better Ram Buying Decisions workshop in the Gisborne district this month.

The event will be held at Ngatapa Rugby Club on August 15 from 1pm to 4pm.

“This workshop has been developed to address the basic principle of assessing the genetic merit of the rams that farmers buy, to improve their ewe flock and lamb performance,” B+LNZ senior extension manager Mark Harris said.

“We are pleased to bring farmers an informative day focused on sheep genetics and ram buying decisions.

“Ram buying season is almost upon us again and this workshop aims to provide farmers with the basic principles of genetics to consider when selecting rams, and showcase some of the tools available to help farmers with their selection.”