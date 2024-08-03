Advertisement
Better ram buying workshop at Ngatapa clubrooms on August 15

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
2 mins to read
Tairāwhiti farmers get the opportunity this month to learn more about buying a better ram - like these guys from Te Ruanui Poll Dorsets - in a workshop run by Beef + Lamb NZ at Ngatapa.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand will run a Better Ram Buying Decisions workshop in the Gisborne district this month.

The event will be held at Ngatapa Rugby Club on August 15 from 1pm to 4pm.

“This workshop has been developed to address the basic principle of assessing the genetic merit of the rams that farmers buy, to improve their ewe flock and lamb performance,” B+LNZ senior extension manager Mark Harris said.

“We are pleased to bring farmers an informative day focused on sheep genetics and ram buying decisions.

“Ram buying season is almost upon us again and this workshop aims to provide farmers with the basic principles of genetics to consider when selecting rams, and showcase some of the tools available to help farmers with their selection.”

Sarah Powdrell, sheep genetics operation specialist at B+LNZ Genetics, will be there to discuss the importance of ram selection decisions.

Other topics include establishing breeding objectives and what farmers look for out of their rams; and how to interpret and use genetic information to make informed ram purchasing decisions.

There will be pointers to online tools available to support the decision-making process, including how to use nProve to simplify ram selection.

For further information, contact : sarah.powdrell@blnzgenetics.com

“Registration is essential.”



