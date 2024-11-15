Police this week revealed the scale of their investigation into Bakulich, telling the Herald 10 bodies were involved.

They’d received nine complaints about alleged mishandling of the bodies, said Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch.

The families told the Herald the bodies of their relatives were found bound with plastic tape and placed in plastic bags instead of the caskets they should have been in when flood damage at the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery forced them to be disinterred after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Baldwin said police arrested a 48-year-old woman in Favona, South Auckland on October 22. Bakulich appeared in the Auckland District Court on October 25.

Police couldn’t rule out laying further charges and Baldwin encouraged anyone “with ongoing concerns” to contact them online or by phoning 105 and quoting file number 240808/8008.

Fiona Bakulich, a former Tipene Funerals undertaker based in Auckland, appears in the Auckland District Court on October 25. Photo / Michael Craig

Police began investigating fraud allegations against Bakulich after Tipene Funerals laid complaints in March and April this year. It remains unclear what complaints Tipene Funerals made against Bakulich, but police shelved that investigation because there was insufficient evidence.

In August, police began investigating new concerns about bodies at Waikumete Cemetery after an exclusive investigation by the Herald in which several families anonymously spoke of what they were confronted with when they were present for the disinterments.

Bereft families, many of them prominent Auckland Samoans, were confronted by the sight of their dead relatives having allegedly been mishandled.

They told the Herald they had solicited Bakulich’s services specifically because she was Samoan and they expected to be treated with the utmost cultural competency.

“When the families opened up the [outer] caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one affected relative told the Herald.

“How could you do this to our loved ones? You just bagged them like a piece of rubbish.”

Other families told the Herald they believed they had been swindled out of money by the undertaker.

Tipene Funerals director Francis Tipene has said the company encouraged anyone with concerns about Bakulich’s conduct to report it to police.

Fiona Bakulich (left) with Francis and Kaiora Tipene in a promotional image for the television show The Casketeers.

“Tipene Funerals has handed all information known to us to the police.”

He said his “former employee” worked for Tipene Funerals as a funeral director for seven years.

“And in doing so, a huge amount of trust was placed in her, both by Tipene Funerals, myself as director and the families she was taking care of,” Tipene said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.