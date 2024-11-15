The alleged deception – revealed by an exclusive Herald investigation in March – was discovered when the bodies were disinterred after Cyclone Gabrielle damaged their above-ground mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland.
Lawyer Panama Le’Au’Anae entered not guilty pleas to all charges on Bakulich’s behalf today and the 48-year-old was bailed to return to court on February 28 for case review.
The families told the Herald the bodies of their relatives were found bound with plastic tape and placed in plastic bags instead of the caskets they should have been in when flood damage at the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery forced them to be disinterred after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Baldwin said police arrested a 48-year-old woman in Favona, South Auckland on October 22. Bakulich appeared in the Auckland District Court on October 25.
Police couldn’t rule out laying further charges and Baldwin encouraged anyone “with ongoing concerns” to contact them online or by phoning 105 and quoting file number 240808/8008.
Police began investigating fraud allegations against Bakulich after Tipene Funerals laid complaints in March and April this year. It remains unclear what complaints Tipene Funerals made against Bakulich, but police shelved that investigation because there was insufficient evidence.
In August, police began investigating new concerns about bodies at Waikumete Cemetery after an exclusive investigation by the Herald in which several families anonymously spoke of what they were confronted with when they were present for the disinterments.
Bereft families, many of them prominent Auckland Samoans, were confronted by the sight of their dead relatives having allegedly been mishandled.
They told the Herald they had solicited Bakulich’s services specifically because she was Samoan and they expected to be treated with the utmost cultural competency.
“When the families opened up the [outer] caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one affected relative told the Herald.
“How could you do this to our loved ones? You just bagged them like a piece of rubbish.”
Other families told the Herald they believed they had been swindled out of money by the undertaker.
Tipene Funerals director Francis Tipene has said the company encouraged anyone with concerns about Bakulich’s conduct to report it to police.
“Tipene Funerals has handed all information known to us to the police.”