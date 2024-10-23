One woman who claimed one of Tipene’s former employees swindled her and her grieving family out of money told the Herald, “I still honestly believe Tipene have some responsibility”.

She said: “They seem to be blaming it all on [the alleged offender].

Funeral director Francis Tipene of Tipene Funerals. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another man who claimed the former employee put his dead relative’s body into plastic bags instead of the coffins they paid for welcomed the arrest and the charges.

“We’re happy because it [the court proceeding] is happening,” he told the Herald.

“A lot of families were in the background pushing for an arrest.

“It doesn’t matter how long it’s taken, it [the claims] just needed to come out, it needed to rear its ugly head. It needed to be dealt with no matter how long after the fact.”

He was also critical of the funeral company and believed they could have acted sooner.

He said he appreciated police could only work with what was available to them and that the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch making inquiries into the matter had a number of homicide investigations at the same time more complaints against the woman were laid.

Woman to face court following police investigation

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said a 48-year-old woman had been arrested on Tuesday.

“The woman was arrested in Favona and has since been charged with misconduct in respect of human remains and nine counts of obtaining by deception,” Baldwin said.

She will appear in the Auckland District Court this Friday.

Baldwin said the arrest was a “significant development” in the investigation.

“[We] hope this arrest brings some reassurance to those affected by this woman’s offending.

It followed an exclusive Herald investigation into claims the then-employee fleeced her grieving clients by putting their dead relatives in black plastic rubbish bags instead of the coffins they had paid for.

Bodies were allegedly incorrectly interred at the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Affected families found out when Cyclone Gabrielle forced the bodies to be disinterred from the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland.

Baldwin said the police investigation would continue and he could not rule out further charges.

In mausoleums, each body is placed inside a vault. Disinterments involve removing each body from its vault and the families were present for this.

“When the families opened up the caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one affected relative told the Herald.

“How could you do this to our loved ones? You just bagged them like a piece of rubbish.”

Other families told the Herald they believed they had been swindled out of money by the undertaker.

In August, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of the police’s Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, confirmed they had received two reports of fraud. However, Bolton said there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed with the complaints.

The case was then picked up by the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch.

‘I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow this has caused’ – Tipene

Speaking about the police investigation in August, Francis Tipene said: “Tipene Funerals’ first and foremost concern has always been with the families affected by the actions of this former employee.”

Responding to the first complaint about interments at the Waikumete Cemetery public mausoleum, Tipene said his company “deeply regrets the actions taken by its former employee”.

“We unreservedly apologise for the distress their actions have caused the families involved. I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow that this has caused those affected.”

Questioned about the fraud claims, Tipene said: “Tipene Funerals again apologised unreservedly, reimbursed the family and reported it to the police.

“Given the new information that has come to light, we have again raised these matters with the police and will do everything in our power to assist them with their investigation.”

Tipene has said the company was also encouraging anyone with concerns about the woman’s behaviour to report it to police.

“Tipene Funerals has handed all information known to us to the police.”

He said his “former employee” worked for Tipene Funerals as a funeral director for seven years.

“And in doing so, a huge amount of trust was placed in her, both by Tipene Funerals, myself as director and the families she was taking care of,” Tipene said.

When he first learned the woman “had not followed proper procedure”, Tipene said his priority was to apologise to affected families “and do everything in my power to put this right”.

Tipene said: “Tipene Funerals prides itself on its professionalism and integrity, and our families need to have the utmost trust and confidence in our ability to ensure their loved ones are treated with dignity and respect.

“And in this instance, we have fallen short.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin has asked anyone with concerns about inappropriate or dishonest behaviour in relation to this case to call police on 105 and quote file number 240808/8008.

