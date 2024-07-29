Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Time to vote for your favourite Rotorua business

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Rotorua Business Awards in 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Business Awards in 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

Voting has opened for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

The award, sponsored by NZME, has 21 nominees that can be voted for online and the winner will be announced at the ceremony on October 5.

There has been a record number of 120 entries for this year’s business awards, surpassing last year’s 111.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the “economic situation” was worrying but, “Rotorua’s business community has once again exceeded our expectations”.

The chamber said in a statement: “Despite the tight economic circumstances, our community has shown incredible resilience and enthusiasm.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mountain Jade won the Supreme Award last year.


Categories include People’s Choice, Employer of The Year, Emerging Business Leader, Bilingual business, Business person of the year and Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The main event will be celebrated at a glitzy ceremony on October 5 with Laughton Kora and Fran Kora performing. The evening will be hosted by MC Paul Hickey.

Tompkins Wake chief executive Jon Calder said he was also delighted about the number of record entries.

“It really is testament to the tenacity and resilience of the Rotorua business community. It takes real courage to enter, and we wish all entrants the best of luck heading into the judging process.”

Voting for the People’s Choice award is open now and closes on August 14.

Tickets for ceremony are on sale from July 24 to September 20.

Contact events@rotoruachamber.co.nz to book.

NZME People’s Choice Awards nominees

Aotearoa Dive

Black Label Barbeque

Digital Natives Academy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dynasti Cafe

EmbroidMe Rotorua

Fanciful Cakes by Merenia

Habitat For Humanity ReStore - Rotorua

Harcourts Rotorua

Lady Diva

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lakes Mowing and Maintenance

Love Soup

Paua hair company

Profiles Gym Rotorua

Rotorua Community Hospice

Rotorua Musical Theatre

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Seva Day Spa

Speedy Signs

STOKEDNZ

Storm Proofed Roofing

The Pet Vet

White Tiger

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vote for local businesses HERE.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand