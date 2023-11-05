Mountain Jade, Supreme Overall winner of the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Chamber 2023 Business Awards. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

5 Nov, 2023 01:55 AM 2 mins to read

Mountain Jade, Supreme Overall winner of the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Chamber 2023 Business Awards. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

The Rotorua business awards were held last night in a glitzy ceremony at the Energy Events Centre, where Mountain Jade was crowned supreme overall winner.

The jade specialist firm also took away the Deloitte Retail award.

The jewellery company created pounamu earrings for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, when she and husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited Rotorua in 2018.

More to come.

Below is a full list of winners:

The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Chamber 2023 Rotorua Business Awards

KING STREET - CREATIVE ARTS AND DESIGN

Fineline Design Agency

SION - INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY

SI Lodec New Zealand

ROTORUA NZ - MANAAKITANGA TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY

Pullman Rotorua

DELOITTE – RETAIL

Mountain Jade

PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS – PRIMARY MANUFACTURING AND BUILDING

Mills-Tui

TE ARAWA LAKES TRUST – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Chemwash Rotorua

REDWOODS TREEWALK - KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE

Mourea Coffee Company

NZME – PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Foursquare Ngongotahā

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

BurgerFuel Fairy Springs

BNZ – BILINGUAL BUSINESS

Xcel Builders Limited

TIMBERLANDS – WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELLBEING

Redwoods Treewalk AND Altitude

OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS – NOT FOR PROFIT AND SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust

CHEAL CONSULTANTS – EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER

Awatere Douglas

ROTORUA LAKES COUNCIL – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA

Crankworx Rotorua

RED STAG TIMBER – BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Mike Romanes

TOMPKINS WAKE – SUPREME OVERALL WINNER