The Rotorua business awards were held last night in a glitzy ceremony at the Energy Events Centre, where Mountain Jade was crowned supreme overall winner.
The jade specialist firm also took away the Deloitte Retail award.
The jewellery company created pounamu earrings for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, when she and husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited Rotorua in 2018.
Below is a full list of winners:
The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Chamber 2023 Rotorua Business Awards
KING STREET - CREATIVE ARTS AND DESIGN
- Fineline Design Agency
SION - INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY
- SI Lodec New Zealand
ROTORUA NZ - MANAAKITANGA TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY
- Pullman Rotorua
DELOITTE – RETAIL
- Mountain Jade
PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS – PRIMARY MANUFACTURING AND BUILDING
- Mills-Tui
TE ARAWA LAKES TRUST – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
- Chemwash Rotorua
REDWOODS TREEWALK - KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE
- Mourea Coffee Company
NZME – PEOPLE’S CHOICE
- Foursquare Ngongotahā
MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
- BurgerFuel Fairy Springs
BNZ – BILINGUAL BUSINESS
- Xcel Builders Limited
TIMBERLANDS – WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELLBEING
- Redwoods Treewalk AND Altitude
OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS – NOT FOR PROFIT AND SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
- Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust
CHEAL CONSULTANTS – EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER
- Awatere Douglas
ROTORUA LAKES COUNCIL – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA
- Crankworx Rotorua
RED STAG TIMBER – BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR
- Mike Romanes
TOMPKINS WAKE – SUPREME OVERALL WINNER
- Mountain Jade