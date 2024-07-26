Five-piece funk band Black Comet play at Smash Palace on Saturday.

Gisborne audiences will have the chance to see multi-dimensional, five-piece funk band Black Comet founded by Laughton Kora (Kora, L.A.B, Fly My Pretties) when they play one-night-only at Smash Palace on Saturday.

The band is made up of frontman Laughton Kora on vocals and guitar, Sam Jones on keys and sax, Poihakena Reid on keys and talkbox, Dan Antunovich on bass and Stan Bicknell on drums.

This year they released their debut album Episode One: Looking For A New Planet which they are currently touring around the country. The album embarks on a musical journey filled with infectious grooves and feel-good vibes. Check out the funky rhythms and soulful melodies that define their sound on Spotify.

Since releasing their debut EP Live @ Totara Street in December 2022, they have played for The Wailers, Living Colour and supported Corella in their Mt Maunganui and Auckland shows. Their track Ooh Yeah Baby delivers an uplifting vibe that will have you hitting repeat and dancing along.

Kora has always been interested in the theatrics of performance through sound and Black Comet will be delivering exactly that on Saturday night.