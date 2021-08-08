Timaru tragedy: Five teens killed in horror crash named, police investigation continues

Friend of Timaru crash victims speaks out. Video / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Niko Hill.

Javarney Drummond.

Jack "Jacko" Wallace.

Joseph "Joey" McCarthy.

Andrew Goodger.

These are the names of the five Timaru teenagers killed in a horror crash on Saturday night.

Today their families and friends mourn them and pay tribute - as police continue their investigation into how the crash happened and whether anyone will face criminal charges.

The 19-year-old driver survived the crash and remains in Timaru Hospital with serious injuries.

Tributes with the boys names are being left at the scene. Photo / George Heard

Yesterday he posted a photo of himself - his injuries visible - on social media site Snapchat.

"Hello everyone just wanted to say I'm not dead I am very very lucky to still be alive and I can't believe what has happened," he wrote, in the post seen by the Herald.

"And I am so so so sorry to the families that I have put in pain coz of stupid mistakes that I made that has costed five lives."

The crash happened at 7.30pm on Saturday.

At least one call had been made to police about boy racing in the area shortly before the fatal crash.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin surveys the wreckage of the car. Photo / George Heard

The group - five in the car and one in the boot - were travelling in a Nissan Bluebird sedan which struck a power pole and tore in two.

Police say speed, alcohol, overcrowding and a lack of seatbelt use were contributing factors in the crash.

They were yet to say whether the driver had his full licence but indicated yesterday it was unlikely.

Tributes for the five boys are being posted online.

Niko's father Temaiharanui Anglem said his heart was broken.

He was travelling to Timaru from his home in Auckland today to support Niko's mother and wider family.

Niko will be remembered for his "cheeky grin" and fun nature.

Niko's cousin Meadow Bennett visited the crash scene yesterday.

"I really am in shock," she told the Herald.

"You don't believe it until you see it. I don't believe he's gone.

"He's just a young, sweet kid... he doesn't need this."

Family and friends of the five boys killed have been visiting the crash scene to pay their respects. Photo / George Heard

She said Niko was "a cool kid" and she was struggling to come to terms with his loss.

Andrew Goodger's cousin said he was taken far too young.

"Rest in peace little cousin," she said.

Joseph McCarthy's cousin also posted, and urged people to show respect when discussing the crash, what caused it and why the boys were in the car.

"Fly high Joey, you'll be missed by so many," she said.

"We all love you."

A friend of two crash victims has today given a heartfelt tribute to the boys at the Washdyke crash scene this morning.



Dani Black, 15, was good mates with fellow teenagers Javarney Drummond and Joey McCarthy.

She had been in Christchurch when she got a call from her boyfriend who said "I'd rather you know from me instead of finding out from social media".

Black wanted to visit the crash today for "peace of mind".

"I didn't believe it yesterday," she said.

"I thought it was a big prank because Joey was very out there, so I just thought it was a prank, but it's not. I wish it was."

McCarthy was "very goofy, very carefree, very funny", Black said, and described him

having a "very unique sense of humour".

"He was really nice ... He would go above and beyond for his friends. He had a big heart and he did love a lot of people. He was wonderful," she said.

She couldn't believe they'd died in such tragic circumstances.

"I always pictured Joey living his life super long ... I just can't believe it," she said.

"They were all so lovely. I did not see it coming and it just broke my heart."