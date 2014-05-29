Gordon Tietjens was booked to speak at today's Southland Sports Awards, but will now not be there. Photo / NZ Herald

New Zealand Sevens coach Sir Gordon Tietjens has pulled out of a public speaking event after criticism of a sexual violation joke he made at a sports awards dinner.

The veteran rugby coach, who has a string of world titles and Commonwealth Games wins to his name, talked at the Otago Sports Awards dinner about removing a woman's bra, with or without her consent.

A guest said some of the audience at the event last Friday were shocked by the joke, while others laughed.

Sir Gordon, 58, apologised for the comment on Wednesday, but it was decided yesterday that he would not speak at today's Southland Sports Awards.

Sport Southland chief executive Brendon McDermott said he got a call from Sir Gordon's agent yesterday afternoon with the news. "Gordon's opted not to come down and speak to us and we respect his decision there."

No reason was given for his decision to pull out, Mr McDermott said.

"We were more than comfortable for Sir Gordon to speak at the awards. It was absolutely his decision.

"We had no concerns of the content of what he was going to talk about at our awards."

Former All Black Justin Marshall would replace Sir Gordon. "Given he's an ex-Southland boy, he was happy to change a few things around and do that for us. It's great."

Campaigners against sexual violence said Sir Gordon's behaviour had been unacceptable.