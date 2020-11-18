Thunderstorm rattles Hawke's Bay: Flood damaged Napier residents watch nervously

Lightning crashes over the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nervous Napier residents still recovering from mass flooding have watched a thunderstorm blow across the town tonight.

The thunder and lightning storm began shortly after 6pm on Wednesday - about the same time that rain was at its heaviest last Monday when Napier flooded.

Napier and Hastings both experienced the storm which blew out to sea, about 6.45pm, as per Metservice predictions. Some surface flooding was reported near Hawke's Bay Airport, and Flaxmere.

Police keep an eye on the intersection of Milton Rd and Tennyson St after a thunderstorm washed small rocks and debris onto the road. Photo / Doug Laing

Small rocks were flushed down Milton Rd in Napier, onto the intersection with Tennyson St.

A manhole cover that had lifted off was also reported in the same area.

In Hastings, Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor, who filmed and photographed into the night last Monday in Napier, captured the moment lightning buzzed over

Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre on Wednesday.

The rain was described as 'torrential' in some parts of the region, and began to ease off about 6.35pm.

Last Monday's deluge saw more than 200mm of rain fall between 12pm and 8pm, and caused widespread slips and flooding.