As day broke in Wellington, police bolstered by officers from around New Zealand moved in to evict protestors from their make-shift camps in the roads adjacent to Parliament.
Wearing helmets and carrying riot shield, officers moved anti-mandate campaigners out from Molesworth St and tore down tents and moved vehicles illegally parked.
Scuffles broke out and arrests were made. A number of protestors were treated as pepper spray was used to quell resistance. At least three officers were treated by paramedics at the scene.
New Zealand Herald photographers Mark Mitchell and Mike Scott captured the action from the early hours and through the morning.