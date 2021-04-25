Three youths who sparked police pursuit charged with robbing Te Atatū dairy

Police at the scene of the aggravated robbery at Kiwi Superette in Henderson Valley on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene of the aggravated robbery at Kiwi Superette in Henderson Valley on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three young men involved in a dramatic police pursuit after a dairy in Henderson Valley was robbed on Sunday have been charged.

The youths will appear in Waitākere Youth Court this morning faced with aggravated robbery, a police media spokesperson said.

Police began chasing the car, with three occupants in it, yesterday afternoon after a robbery at the Kiwi Superette in Henderson Valley at 3.30pm.

A witness said he saw around 10 police cars and a helicopter in the area as the pursuit unfolded. Traffic was eventually brought to a standstill near the Te Atatū Rd off-ramp.

Four to five police cars surrounded the fleeing car on the motorway overbridge where it had collided with another car, the witness said.

A member of the public was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after their car was crashed into by the getaway car attempting to avoid police.

Police arrested three young men at the Te Atatū motorway interchange shortly after, a police spokesperson said.

Earlier in the pursuit, a witness said they saw the car driving at high speeds of more than 100km/h in Henderson.