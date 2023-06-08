Police couldn't pursue the car with patrol vehicles due to the dangerous way the second stolen car was being driven.

Three youths have been arrested after a car chase through Auckland this evening, in which they stole two cars and crashed into another, injuring themselves.

A police spokesperson said the police were first notified of someone driving a stolen vehicle on Beach Rd at 4.25pm today.

The police helicopter was used to track the movements of the car and followed the car to Ruskin St, Parnell.

The offenders then exited the vehicle and stole another car before taking off again towards Broadway, Newmarket. Police attempted to signal the vehicle to stop but it continued on, the spokesperson said.

Police did not attempt to pursue the vehicle with patrol cars due to the dangerous manner in which the car was being driven.

A short time later, the car crashed into another vehicle on Pah Rd, Epsom, causing all three of the offenders to sustain moderate injuries.

The three youths were all taken into custody. Pah Rd was closed for a period following the crash but has since reopened.



