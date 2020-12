A vehicle has collided with a police car in Invercargill this evening. Photo / 123rf

Police have arrested three young people after a vehicle crashed into a police car in Invercargill this evening.

A fourth person involved is also being sought.

The vehicle collided with a police car on Stead St about 6pm, police said.

The three people arrested will appear in the Youth Court tomorrow.

No one was injured in the collision, police said.