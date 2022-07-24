Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern gives LGNZ speech. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Prime Minister's assertion local government can shape its own destiny is being challenged by southern community leaders who are sceptical after the Government's handling of Three Waters reform.

A big shakeup in local government structures would not happen under her watch if the sector did not want it, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a local government conference last week.

"It will not be the policy of any government I lead to embark on another substantial reform of local government or governance unless it is sought and unless and there is broad consensus amongst local government about the need for and the direction of change," Ardern said.

This was under a heading in her speech: The Future for Local Government is up to you.

Among the more lively reactions was a comment from Otago regional councillor Michael Laws.

"Given the duplicity of this Government over Three Waters, the PM's statement has as much credibility as Russia assuring Ukrainians that they only bomb military targets," Laws said.

Otago regional councillor Michael Laws. Photo / Supplied

"I suspect co-governance is this administration's real aim for local government."

Dunedin city councillor Lee Vandervis said if the Prime Minister believed her own claim "the future for local government is up to you", she should force Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to return to her original plan of allowing councils to opt-in or out of the "Three Waters takeover by central government and iwi".

She should also stop forcing compliance legislation and costs on to local government, Vandervis said.

Dunedin city councillor Lee Vandervis. Photo / Otago Daily Times, File

Local government is facing its biggest upheaval since 1989 and a review comes on the heels of the reform of Three Waters and resource management.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said she stood by her statement and the review was happening at the request of the sector.

"It naturally follows that any change, as a result, will be based on consensus from the sector," the spokeswoman said.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said he believed the Prime Minister was explicitly ruling out the reorganisation or restructuring of local government, unless communities themselves asked for it.

The review's focus was on how "we set ourselves up to deliver better wellbeing outcomes in a rapidly changing world", Hawkins said.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins. Photo / Supplied, File

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark said he believed the Government was shell-shocked after the Three Waters reform had gone down badly with councils and communities.

He expected councils would be asked to focus on community development and responding to climate change.

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark. Photo / Supplied, File

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said the local government structure had stayed largely intact for more than 30 years and some change was inevitable.

Several Dunedin city councillors were not reassured by the Prime Minister.

"It is difficult to trust anything the Government says right now given it said it would not mandate Three Waters and then it did," Carmen Houlahan said.

Jules Radich said Ardern's commentary seemed rather disingenuous, "considering the Three Waters proposal will strip substantial assets from local government".

"The consequences of that are yet to be clearly seen, but it is likely that localism will be weakened and central bureaucracy strengthened to the detriment of efficient response management."

Rachel Elder said it looked very much like the future of local government was in the hands of central government.

"With so many big changes happening all at once, it is very difficult to even conceive what responsibilities or otherwise local councils will have in the future."

Sophie Barker noted the Government's enthusiasm for centralisation and said a pause on local government reform would be welcome.

"It seems that the message of councils justifiably complaining that they are under huge pressure from central government may have been heard."

Andrew Whiley said long-term funding remained uncertain.

Dunedin mayoral candidate Mandy Mayhem-Bullock said she was an advocate for localism.

"I am pleased to hear the Prime Minister mention consensus going forward because the water reform issue has been contentious."

Otago regional councillor Gretchen Robertson said local government was great when done well.

"Let's be honest — across the nation, local government has not exhibited great leadership behaviours, at times."

She expected the role of local government would change, but not be diminished.