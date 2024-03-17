Brooklyn Horan, 15, a driver with Mackenzie Motorsport, was identified as one of two people killed during a rally in Northland.

The deaths of three Northland teens in fatal crashes within 48 hours last month have been described as “worrying” by road safety experts.

Seventeen-year-old Lexus Watson died on February 26 after her car lost control while driving through Mata and Oakleigh. The day before, Alexus Kelly, also 17, died after her vehicle crashed into an oncoming ute in wet conditions on State Highway 10 in Kerikeri.

Hours later, 15-year-old Brooklyn Horan and his co-driver Tyson Zane Jemmett died in a single-car crash during the Arcadia Road Rallysprint held by Hibiscus Coast Motorsport Club in Paparoa.

Northland Road Safety Trust chairman John Williamson said the number of fatalities in the past two months was extraordinarily bad. He felt for the families who lost their dear ones.

The road toll in Northland so far this year stands at 14.

The number of fatalities on the region’s roads has remained a hot topic since it recorded its worst toll in 22 years in 2022 with 38 deaths. Last year’s road toll was three fatalities shy of 2022′s record number.

Speaking generally, Williamson said some motorists seemed to forget they have a choice to follow the rules and drive safely.

He had been alarmed to learn through crash analysis reports for 11 of the fatalities in the past two months that five involved drivers not wearing seatbelts.

“At the end of the day, driver behaviour is the major cause of most road crashes in Northland,” Williamson said. “And people not wearing seatbelts happens to be a huge part.”

Other factors included speed, distraction, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

However, Williamson was pleased the Government appeared to be taking the “right steps” after it almost tripled the fines levied over seatbelt non-use from $150 to $450 last week.

Roadsafe Northland co-ordinator Ashley Johnston said road safety was a collective effort rather than just a heavy reliance on police enforcement.

Roadsafe Northland co-ordinator Ashley Johnston said irresponsible driving behaviour, in general, was the cause of serious and fatal crashes in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

“We are aware of several drivers including youths who go out of their way to put a seatbelt behind them to avoid wearing them, which is concerning.

“That’s why we need our schools, families, and the wider community to step up and be an example for their kids,” Johnston said.

Although road maintenance and potholes on roads would always be a problem, Johnston said all the serious crashes and fatalities point to drivers not following the basic rules.

A police spokesperson said their message to the community was to take extra care when driving and to check their speed at all times.

The recent deaths of Watson, Kelly and Horan have been deeply felt by the Northland community.

Horan was remembered as an upcoming driver with a “true talent”.

“He will be greatly missed within the team; he will leave a huge hole with his big smile and flamboyant driving style,” a post read.

A Givealittle page set up for Watson by a family member described her as a “ray of sunshine”.

“She was always laughing and giggling while continuing to work hard for everything she wanted to achieve in life. She was also kind, gentle and cared for everyone she crossed paths with,” the post said.

