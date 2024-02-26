A 17-year-old woman died in a Far North crash on Sunday. Photo / File

A 17-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was driving lost its grip amid wet conditions on State Highway 10 in Kerikeri on Sunday.

Serious crash investigator Jeff Cramp said the teen was headed south when her vehicle lost grip on the wet surface, crossed the centre line and crashed into a north-bound ute.

The crash happened about midday at an area known as Bulls Gorge, where there is a large, sweeping right-hand bend.

Cramp said slippery roads caused by rain that came after weeks of dry weather helped contribute to the fatal crash.

He said there were crashes all over Northland on Sunday due to the roads getting hazardous with the bout of wet weather but most of the crashes were not serious.

“If you don’t drive to the conditions or if you are not aware of the hazards, this can happen quite easily.”

Cramp said on Bulls Gorge, there was another crash about 30 minutes later when another vehicle spun out and crashed into the barrier fence.

As a consequence, police organised for roading authorities to put grit down on the road, he said.







