New Zealand is now out of recession and Napier Health's in-person overnight care will continue following backlash over proposed cuts. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Five people have been injured, one critically and three seriously, following a crash on State Highway 30 in Waikato.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle smash near Kopaki about 6.55pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed they were still responding to the incident shortly after 8pm, with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter in attendance.

A further two helicopters and an operations manager were also en route.