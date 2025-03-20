Advertisement
Three security guards contracted to South Auckland Pak’nSave arrested over alleged extortion attempts

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Three security guards contracted to a South Auckland supermarket have been arrested following complaints of alleged extortion attempts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan of the Counties Manukau Central CIB said five victims had filed complaints over the alleged behaviour by external security contractors at Pak’nSave Manukau.

“Inquiries have been carried out since the first report was made to Police in late January, culminating in the arrests being made today,” Tiernan said.

Two men – aged 23 and 39 – and a 19-year-old woman are set to appear in the Manukau District Court on March 26.

“All three charge face a variety of charges including demands with intent and obtains by deception,” Tiernan said.

“A charge of demands with intent carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment under the Crimes Act.”

Tiernan acknowledged the victims who came forward to assist with the police investigation.

More to come.

