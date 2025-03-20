Direct flights connecting New Zealand to India could be in place as early as 2028 and a fresh search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 wreckage has been approved. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Three security guards contracted to a South Auckland supermarket have been arrested following complaints of alleged extortion attempts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan of the Counties Manukau Central CIB said five victims had filed complaints over the alleged behaviour by external security contractors at Pak’nSave Manukau.

“Inquiries have been carried out since the first report was made to Police in late January, culminating in the arrests being made today,” Tiernan said.

Two men – aged 23 and 39 – and a 19-year-old woman are set to appear in the Manukau District Court on March 26.