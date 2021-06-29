Three rescue helicopters responding to two-car crash blocking SH5 south of Rotorua

Two cars have crashed on State Highway 5. Photo / File

Three rescue helicopters are responding to a two-car crash which has blocked State Highway 5 at Waiotapu, south of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said two people were in one of the vehicles and five in the other but she did not have any information on injuries.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between Waikite Valley Rd and

Waikaremoana Rd about 7.15pm.

The spokeswoman said fire and ambulance staff were also at the scene. Rescue helicopters were being sent from Tauranga and Taupō.

The Serious Crash Unit are also on their way to the scene.

"An update on injuries and number of people involved will be provided when able."

SH5 is blocked in both directions and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and follow the directions of emergency services personnel.