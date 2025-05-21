An Auckland kidnapping and torture case has resulted in a number of people appearing before the High Court, including Jade Jerome and Israel Lama earlier in May. Photo / Michael Craig
By Lucy Xia of RNZ
Three people pleaded guilty to kidnapping and torturing a man after he slapped a gang member’s girlfriend.
The victim was subjected to brutal assaults, including drilling, beating and being burned with hot water.
The seven defendants, including gang member Israel Lama, face up to 14 years’ imprisonment.
Three people involved in the kidnapping and brutal torture of a man after he slapped a gang member’s girlfriend’s bottom at a bar pleaded guilty at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.
Harmon Marcellus Unasa, Sefilino Fuli Lama and Samuel Lama were among a group that subjected a stranger to torture at a property in rural northwest Auckland in 2023, including drilling holes into his legs, hitting him with a pole and pouring hot water over him.
The three pleaded guilty to kidnapping and multiple assault charges before Justice Graham Lang and were supported by more than a dozen members of their families, including children.
He did not report the matter but was discovered by chance by police officers who were at the same hospital attending to another matter.
According to an agreed summary of facts, the victim was first confronted by Israel Lama on a street in Auckland’s CBD around 4.20am on May 28, 2023, about what he did to his partner earlier that morning. It was later confirmed through CCTV footage viewed as part of the police investigation that the victim did slap Lama’s girlfriend’s bottom.
At the time, the victim denied the act and was asked to go with the group to check the CCTV at the bar.
The victim agreed, although suspecting that something else would happen.
He was subsequently driven by the group to a house where he would be tortured for hours – after his associate, who followed the offending group’s car, was told to stop following.
Once at the house, the victim was made to strip naked and seated in a camping chair; his feet and hands were tied together with electronic cables under the direction of Israel Lama.
Israel Lama then used a Makita electric impact driver, fitted with a screwdriver, to drill three holes in the victim’s legs as he was being held down by Jerome, Unasa and Tuaiti.
As Israel Lama drilled, he interrogated the victim about whether he had slapped his girlfriend’s bottom earlier, to which the victim continued to deny the act.
Israel Lama later directed others to get toilet paper and tape to treat the victim’s wounds.
Israel Lama then used a kitchen knife that was heated on a gas burner to burn the victim’s face and chest, as the man was held down by others in the group.