Three people dead in two Auckland crashes in 24 hours

The single-vehicle crash near Kumeū has been confirmed as fatal. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people are dead following two crashes in Auckland with police confirming today's

crash on Riverhead Rd was fatal.

Riverhead Rd is expected to remain closed overnight after this afternoon's single-vehicle crash damaged powerlines and needed repair.

The person who died was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Emergency services were called to the scene near Kumeū about 12.15pm.

It followed a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway early this morning which killed two people and left three seriously injured.

Two people have died and one is in a critical condition following a crash on the Southern Motorway near East Tamaki. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The crash left Northbound lanes of the Southern Motorway closed at Highbrook for much of Sunday morning - the motorway was only fully reopened just after midday, following the crash about 3.30am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police said they were called to the scene between the Highbrook Drive off-ramp and Highbrook Drive on-ramp.

"Sadly, two people died at the scene," said police. "Three others were transported to hospital with serious injuries."