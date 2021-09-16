Three people dead in Timaru, police launch homicide investigation

Three people were found dead and another is in hospital.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding three people dead at a residential address in Timaru overnight.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said emergency services were called to the address shortly after 10pm last night.

"On arrival at the scene, emergency services found three deceased people. One other person has been hospitalised," Anderson said in a statement.



Police were speaking with people from the address and no one else was being sought.



"Police are still in the very early stages of this enquiry and no further information is available at this stage."