Three people dead after horror crash at rural Canterbury intersection

The scene of the triple fatal. Photo / George Heard

Three people have died after a horror a crash involving a truck and a car in the South Island.

Police this morning confirmed three people had died following the crash in North Canterbury last night.

The triple fatality happened on South Eyre Rd in the Waimakariri District, about 40km north west of Christchurch city.

Another one person is seriously injured.

Police say they were notified at 6.35pm of the crash involving a truck and car at the intersection of South Eyre Rd and Burnt Hill Rd.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, said the spokesperson.