Three men arrested, charged in relation to Sidney Ross Bridson homicide

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police investigate Grey Lynn shooting, Ngā Wai hono i te pō expected to continue her father’s legacy and hearing aid costs put older Kiwis at risk.

Three men have been arrested in relation to last year’s alleged murder of Sidney Ross Bridson in Waitaanga, near Ahititi, north Taranaki.

In the early hours of October 11, Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a house fire along Waitaanga Rd.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services, and a body was later located at the scene.

Inquiries revealed the fire was suspicious and a homicide investigation was launched.

The victim was 55-year-old Sidney “Ross” Bridson, a father of four.

A 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday in relation to the incident and two other men, aged 26 and 52, were arrested today.

They have been jointly charged with murder and arson.

The three men are due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court later today.

Police also want to acknowledge Bridson’s family for their support during the investigation.

“While the court process is ongoing, we are pleased to have been able to put people before the courts and be able to explain to the Ross family what occurred. We hope this brings some element of closure to them,” Boutery said.


“We would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the investigations team, who have tirelessly and meticulously worked through this complex case.”

This is still an active investigation, and Police are still interested in speaking to anyone who may have information to share.

If you can help, please use the 105 service and quote file 231011/2157.

