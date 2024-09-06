Police investigate Grey Lynn shooting, Ngā Wai hono i te pō expected to continue her father’s legacy and hearing aid costs put older Kiwis at risk.

Three men have been arrested in relation to last year’s alleged murder of Sidney Ross Bridson in Waitaanga, near Ahititi, north Taranaki.

In the early hours of October 11, Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a house fire along Waitaanga Rd.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services, and a body was later located at the scene.

Inquiries revealed the fire was suspicious and a homicide investigation was launched.

The victim was 55-year-old Sidney “Ross” Bridson, a father of four.